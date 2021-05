The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has today confirmed the withdrawal of the DPR Korea Football Association from the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and AFC Asian Cup China 2023™.

The matter will now be referred to the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions and further details on the standings in Group H, which include current leaders Turkmenistan, centralised venue hosts Korea Republic, Lebanon and Sri Lanka, will be announced in due course.- www.the-afc.com

