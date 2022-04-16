Formula 1 is pleased to announce that Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), will join as a Global Partner to power and grow fan engagement for the most prestigious motor racing competition.

In addition, Formula 1 will work with Salesforce to gain actionable insights from Formula 1’s carbon footprint, helping to accelerate our mission to reach net zero emissions by 2030. Both efforts will further strengthen F1 fans’ connection to the sport and sustainability efforts, creating long lasting and loyal relationships worldwide.

Throughout the partnership, F1 and Salesforce will work together to expand our already growing global fan base and deepen the engagement of our existing fans. Salesforce Customer 360 will provide greater insight into and understanding of the F1 global fanbase and help inform behaviours, communication, and actions with our fans as they engage with the sport, while bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

F1 will work with Salesforce, a proven leader in sustainability, as it looks to deliver against its Sustainability Strategy. Salesforce has net zero emissions today across its full value chain and achieved 100% renewable energy for its global operations. With Net Zero Cloud, Salesforce enables organisations to easily track, analyse, and report on carbon emissions and waste management data across their business ecosystem.

In addition to a richer understanding of fan data, the multi-year deal is also focused on bringing unique experiences to fans. This will include new broadcast graphics, designed to bring fans closer to Formula 1 and Grand Prix activations; starting with Driver of the Day in Melbourne.

Salesforce will utilize F1’s marketing and B2B platforms through trackside signage, digital content, and hospitality at Grand Prix races. By leveraging the technology and expertise from Salesforce to create innovative digital experiences and accelerate sustainability efforts, F1 will build and develop the most engaged fanbase in sports.

Brandon Snow, Managing Director, Commercial, Formula 1, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Salesforce to F1 as a Global Partner, further strengthening our roster of top-tier industry leaders. Using their industry-leading technology products, we will work together to create a new era of fan experience and engagement for our ever-growing fanbase. The fans are at the heart of everything we do and both we and Salesforce will be working together to continue to improve the experience for the fans and insight we have to tailor our approach even better.”

Colin Fleming, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Marketing for Salesforce, said:

“Salesforce is excited to join the fast-paced world of Formula 1, partnering with them to connect with their global fanbase in a whole new way. Working with F1 to transform their approach to fan engagement and sustainability will give existing fans even more to love, and open doors for new audiences as the sport continues its rapid growth. It’s an exciting time for F1, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

For more information visit; https://www.salesforce.com/news/

