Damiano Caruso (Nazionale Italiana) has won the 2022 edition of Il Giro di Sicilia Eolo ahead of Jefferson Cepeda (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux), respectively second and third in the General Classification.

Damiano Caruso (Nazionale Italiana) also won Stage 4, the 140km route from Regalna to Etna (Piano Provenzana). Louis Meintjes (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) and Jefferson Cepeda (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli) finished second and third respectively.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Damiano Caruso (Nazionale Italiana)

2 – Jefferson Cepeda (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli) at 29″

3 – Louis Meintjes (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) at 29″

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Damiano Caruso (Nazionale Italiana) – 140 km in 4h01’47”, average speed 34.742 km/h

2 – Louis Meintjes (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) at 5″

3 – Jefferson Cepeda (Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli) at 10″