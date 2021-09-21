The 2022 Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers will mark the start of an historic chapter in golf, as the prestigious event becomes sanctioned by the Asian Tour as part of a new 10-year partnership.

The tournament, which will continue to be broadcast globally from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, near Jeddah, between February 3-6, 2022, will also feature an increased purse of US$5M – up from US$3.5M. The Asian Tour partnership represents a revitalised strategy, intended to elevate the well-established event in significant emerging markets around the world.

In 2021, the Saudi International presented one of the strongest fields in world golf, joining an elite group behind only the Majors and a small number of professional championships in the ranking points offered to competitors.

“Today marks a significant development for our flagship golf event and our vision to strengthen the depth of world-class golf events, both in the GCC and also on the international stage,” commented Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation.

“The importance and potential of Asia’s role in world golf is undeniable, not least due to its position as a global economic powerhouse. This partnership will unlock many opportunities for players, sponsors and fans of the game. Most importantly, we are eager to help build a more inclusive game for all eligible professional golfers that spans borders and cultures by fostering collaboration with major tours and see this as an exciting first step on that journey.”

The Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for golf in Asia and a full member of the International Federation of PGA Tours, will sanction the championship, opening new commercial prospects and enabling a greater number of professional golfers to qualify and compete for life-changing opportunities.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Tour, said: “This is an outstanding development for the Asian Tour that will create significant benefits for our membership, key stakeholders, and fans alike.

“The Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers is a world-class tournament which has become truly global. We are thrilled that it will be the showcase event of the Asian Tour’s season, spearheading our expansion into new frontiers.”

While the Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers will mark the start of a revamped 2022 schedule, the Asian Tour is also in the process of finalising plans to complete its combined 2020/2021 schedule, which will be announced in due course.

The Saudi International presented by SoftBank Investment Advisers is managed by IMG, a leading golf and sports management group.

Like this: Like Loading...