Madura United FC will take on Persib Bandung in the finals of the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 Championship Series.

Madura United made the finals after beating Borneo FC Samarinda 4-2 on aggregate, while Persib beat Bali United FC 4-1 on aggregate in their semifinals matches.

The two-legged finals will be played on 26 May 2024 at the Jalak Harupat Soreang Stadium in Bandung with the return tie on 31 May 2024 at the Gelora Madura Ratu Pamelingan Stadium.

#AFF

#PSSI

#Liga1

