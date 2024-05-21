The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric CupTM 2024, Southeast Asian football’s premier national team competition, will return later this year with defending champions Thailand drawn to face former champions Malaysia and Singapore in the group phase. The battle to claim Southeast Asia’s most coveted prize kicked-off with the Official Draw ceremony conducted in Hanoi today.

Eleven ASEAN nations will participate in the 15th edition of the biennial regional championship, with Thailand chasing a record-extending eighth title.

The Thais, who defeated Vietnam in the final of the most recent Mitsubishi Electric CupTM in 2022, to add to titles won in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2020, were drawn in Group A and will also face off against Cambodia and the winner of the qualification round play-off.

Brunei Darussalam and Timor Leste will meet in the home-and-away play-off on September 7 and 14 to determine who advances to the group phase.

The Vietnamese, winners of the title in 2008 and 2018, will be aiming to improve on their runners-up finish in the Mitsubishi Electric CupTM 2022 when they headline Group B, where they will take on Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

The group phase of the Mitsubishi Electric CupTM 2024 kicks off on November 23, with matches played on a home-or- away basis in a single round-robin format until December 7.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to home-and-away semi-finals, with the first of leg to be held on December 10 and 11, and the second leg on December 13 and 14. The Mitsubishi Electric CupTM 2024 finals will be played on December 17 and 21.

The draw comes following the launch of ASEAN United FC, the AFF’s official digital platform aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc focused on the organisation’s four key events, including the Mitsubishi Electric CupTM 2024, where fans can engage year-round with exclusive content.

Major General Khiev Sameth, President of AFF said: “The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric CupTM has consistently proven to be our region’s top football tournament, with record-breaking television and digital viewership with every edition of the event. Looking at the Official Draw today, we anticipate another exciting competition for fans and commercial partners across our region of 660m people.”

The last edition of the Mitsubishi Electric CupTM in 2022 attracted a record of over 438 million viewers on television and digital streaming platforms.

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 match schedule was also announced at the Official Draw. Match venues and kick-off times will be announced at a later date.

