The SEA 7s last held in 2018 is set to make its return during the week of the HSBC 7s on 8-9 April 2023.

Fourteen teams comprising of Men’s and Women’s from the South East Asian Countries will be participating.

First held in 2016 as part of Engaging Rugby in Asia and growing the sport at home, it serves as a platform for SEA countries to consistently compete at a regional level even if Rugby is not part of the biennial SEA Games.

Rugby 7s saw its return in the SEA Games in 2015 when Singapore hosted it in 2015 followed by Malaysia in 2017 and last in the 2019 games in the Philippines.

Covid-19 then made it difficult for other SEA Unions to ensure Rugby 7s was included as part of the SEA Games.

The SEA 7s enables emerging unions to participate and put forward a strong proposition to their respective National Olympic Councils to have the sport included in future games.

Suhaimi Amran, the head coach of the Singapore 7s team said: “it is good to have these national teams playing in Singapore giving us more opportunities and a trial run for the SEA Games and a build-up to the Asian Games”

The Singapore Rugby 7s Men’s and Women’s Teams have qualified for the top-flight Asian 7s Series which sees the likes of Japan, Hong Kong, China and Sri Lanka competing in a three-legged tournament over two months.