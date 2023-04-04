Namtha United created history this week when they picked up their first win in the 2023 Pepsi Lao League 1 with a 2-1 win over Champasak United.

At home at the Luang Namtha Provincial Stadium gave Namtha all the confidence they needed with Ketkeo Lhatsapon nailing the opener after 12 minutes as Vongphachanh Phouthavong then added the second goal in the 59th minute.

Champasak pulled a goal back in the 75th minute through Kouyjeng Nouphukdi.

While Namtha managed to pick up their first full points of the season, it could not move them out from the bottom of the standings.

In the meantime, Young Elephants FC beat Lao Army FC 1-0 to stay top of the standings.

The only goal of the game came through Clyde O’Connell in the 51st minute.

2023 PEPSI LAO LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Namtha United 2-1 Champasak United

Young Elephants 1-0 Lao Army FC

