MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 16: Zane Maloney of Barbados driving the (22) Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team Lola-Yamaha T001 leads Nick Cassidy of New Zealand driving the (37) Citroen Racing e-CX during the Monaco E-Prix, Round 9 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuit de Monaco on May 16, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

Mahindra Racing’s Nyck De Vries executed a successful PIT BOOST strategy, which involved an early pit stop and an ATTACK MODE activation on Lap 20 to overtake Jaguar TCS Racing’s António Félix da

Mitch Evans’ (Jaguar TCS Racing) second-place finish propelled him into the lead of the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship by 15 points over Porsche Formula E Team’s Pascal Wehrlein, and his performance helped Jaguar overtake Porsche in the ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ Championship.

The third podium position went to rookie Pepe Martí (CUPRA KIRO) – a career-best result and a first for a Spaniard to earn Formula E silverware – following a post-race penalty issued to polesitter and teammate Dan Ticktum.

The event drew high-profile guests, including Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Ollie Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg who got a chance to witness Formula E’s advanced energy management up close, ahead of their own race with F1’s new hybrid power regulations in the Principality.

Other celebrities included British actors Idris Elba and Harry Collett, plus sporting stars Susie Wolff, Paula Radcliffe and Daley Thompson highlighting the championship’s growing appeal in the worlds of sport, entertainment, and culture.

Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries kept his cool around the tight and twisty streets of Monaco to claim his fifth ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race victory, ahead of Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans and CUPRA KIRO’s Pepe Martí.

The Dutch driver started on the front row of the grid, eventually taking the lead of the race with a perfectly executed PIT BOOST strategy, which saw him finish the 2026 Monaco E-Prix with a comfortable gap to the chasing pack.

De Vries was one of the first drivers to take his PIT BOOST stop, diving into the pits on Lap 16. From there, he smartly timed his ATTACK MODE activation, overtaking then-race leader António Félix da Costa on Lap 20 and remaining unfazed by the fraught battles happening in and around him. From there, he was unchallenged, reaching the chequered flag with a three second gap to the cars behind.

The victory marks a fifth career win for de Vries, and his first since Berlin 2022 as well as a maiden win with Mahindra – a first for the Indian team in the GEN3 era.

Behind him, Evans wound up in second, a fifth Monaco podium for the New Zealander. With this result, Evans now takes the lead in the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship, overtaking Porsche Formula E Team’s Pascal Wehrlein and creating a 15 point buffer.

Polesitter Dan Ticktum looked like he had third place in his grasp, but a late-race incident with da Costa resulted in a post-race penalty, handing the final podium position to his teammate Pepe Martí, a career-best finish for the rookie who becomes the first Spaniard to take Formula E silverware.

Evans’ heroics see Jaguar leapfrog Porsche in the ABB FIA Formula E Teams World Championship table while Porsche hold onto top spot in the Manufacturers’.

Nyck de Vries, No, 21, Mahindra Racing said:

“The first one for Mahindra together. It’s been a great day, we’ve had great pace, the car was amazing and the team executed the right calls at the right time. We had the right energy to push during the pit window and we’ve won our first race together. A little bit emotional because it’s been a pretty rough start, we’ve been on the receiving end for a little while just shows you have to hang in there and better times will come.

“In 2024, I joined the team and we were penultimate last. Last year we had a great year at P4 in the Teams’ Championship. We are obviously more ambitious than that so we are very happy to be with the team and I think the vibe in the team is great.

“Theoretically this was the perfect plan and it worked out well, but you have to do the job.”

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing:

“It was a pretty straightforward race with a few scary moments. Strategy was key today. I didn’t race so well at the start of the race, probably could have been a bit more aggressive, just being a bit cautious. But it kind of came towards me after the pit stop and the pit window worked quite great. To get to P2 is just great, you know great points.

“Whole credit to Nyck [De Vries] and Mahindra, they’ve been rapid all day so it was always going to be a big task to try and try and beat them. I’ll happily take P2 and the 18 points and move on to tomorrow.

“I got hit a few times and then once it felt like the next few corners I could feel the rear a bit nervous and I was like oh no, I’ve felt that before. But the pressure seemed all right and yeah I don’t know, I got away with it so it was very very fortunate that there was no puncture and we could charge on after that.

“I’ve been here before so I’m not going to get carried away, but these results are huge at this stage of the Championship so keep trying to accumulate it and just go race by race.”

Pepe Martí, No. 3, CUPRA Kiro, said:

“I didn’t know what went on, I was really happy with fourth. I mean it was my first top five and it hurts to see that Dan [Ticktum] was the one to fall out of the podium, but nonetheless, it’s a great result.

“To do it in Monaco, I mean there’s no better place to do it. The car’s been on fire, you can tell. A pole position for Dan and then I’ve been able to move up from 15th all the way to third, so it’s fantastic. I’m really still a bit shocked because, you know, I didn’t expect it. I came across the line fourth, I was really happy with it and to be here now is a bit of a dream.”

F1’S BIGGEST NAMES DESCEND ON THE 2026 MONACO E-PRIX: CARLOS SAINZ, GABRIEL BORTOLETO, NICO HÜLKENBERG AND & MORE SPOTTED AT 2026 MONACO E-PRIX

Several Formula 1 drivers – including Carlos Sainz, Nico Hülkenberg, and grid newcomers Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto – gathered in the paddock at the 2026 Monaco E-Prix. The weekend served as a nostalgic reunion for the group, who grew up competing alongside many of the Formula E grid in their junior racing careers, but with F1’s upcoming regulations forcing a nearly 50/50 split between internal combustion and electrical power, it also gave them a chance to study Formula E’s advanced energy management before they too take to the streets of Monte Carlo in a couple of weeks in this year’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Other stars included actor and musician Idris Elba, Managing Director of F1 Academy and former and CEO of the Venturi Racing Formula E team, Susie Wolff, and model and creator Olivia Ponton.

The glamorous Monaco crowd gathered to witness all-electric racing on the streets of the Principality. As the sport continues its rapid global growth, Formula E is increasingly attracting some of the biggest names across sport, entertainment and culture, cementing its position as one of the most exciting and culturally relevant championships in world motorsport.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Round 10 in Monaco tomorrow, 17 May 2026. Find out where to watch here.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Chequered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

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