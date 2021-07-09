The 31st edition of the SEA Games will not be held this year.

This follows several statements from sports officials across the region following an online meeting with the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF).

“The SEA Games Federation working committee met (yesterday) and it was decided that the SEA Games will not be held this year,” stated the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Added Varin Tansuphasiri, Deputy Secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee: “Definitely, the 31st SEA games will not (be hosted) this year as scheduled in November. The proposal is to postpone the Games until next year, 2022.”

The 31st edition of the SEA Games was supposed to be held from 21 November to 2 December 2021.

#AFF

