Defending champions Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik stayed on course in their bid for back-to-back titles, edging China’s Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi 22-20, 21-19 in a tightly contested 43-minute encounter.

The Malaysians face Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk/Ki Dong-ju in the quarterfinals.

China are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals, with third seeds Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang set to meet compatriots He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu in an all-Chinese last-eight clash.

Top seeds Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae also advanced, but were tested in the second game before overcoming Singapore’s Koh Eng Keat/Kubo Junsuke 21-12, 25-23. They now take on Indonesia’s surprise pair Ali Faathir Rayhan/Devin Artha Wahyudi.

A potential semi-final showdown between Kim/Seo and Liang/Wang looms, should both pairs progress.

Quarterfinal line-up:

[1] Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR) vs Ali Faathir Rayhan/Devin Artha Wahyudi (INA)

[3] Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN) vs He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu (CHN)

Lee Fang-Chih/Lee Fang-Jen (TPE) vs [5] Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Sohibul Fikri (INA)

Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju (KOR) vs [2] Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Women’s doubles: Major upsets rock draw as Baek/Lee, Jia/Zhang exit

Two major upsets shook the women’s doubles draw as former champions Baek Ha-na/Lee So Hee and China’s fourth seeds Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian were both eliminated.

World No.3 Baek/Lee were stunned by Indonesia’s Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, who claimed their first win over the Koreans with a composed 21-17, 21-16 victory in 56 minutes. The Korean pair struggled for rhythm, committing unforced errors at key moments.

Jia/Zhang fell to another Indonesian duo, Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum, who rallied to a 16-21, 21-19, 21-9 win in 67 minutes — their first victory over the Chinese pair.

The Indonesians now face Japan’s sixth seeds Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi for a place in the semi-finals.

Defending champions Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning meanwhile stayed on track but were pushed to three games before overcoming Thailand’s Hathaithip Mijad/Napapakorn Tungkasatan 21-10, 18-21, 21-13 in 68 minutes.

Second seeds Pearly Tan/M. Thinaah live up to their billings with a hard-fought three-game victory over Chinese Taipei opponents.

Quarterfinal line-up:

[1] Liu Shen Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs [7] Hsieh Pei Shan/Hung En-Tzu (TPE)

Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi/Siti Fadia Ramdhani (INA) vs [6] Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi (JPN)

[5] Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (JPN vs Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum (INA)

[8] Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min (CHN) vs [2] Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS)

Mixed doubles: Chen/Toh advance, Goh/Shevon fall short

Malaysia’s fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei progressed comfortably into the quarterfinals, defeating India’s Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto 21-13, 21-14 in 37 minutes.

However, eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai were ousted after a three-game defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Chen Cheng-kuan/Hsu Yin-hui.

Top seeds and defending champions Feng Yanzhe/Huang advanced with ease, beating Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi/Nita Violina Marwah 21-10, 21-15.

Quarterfinal line-up:

[1] Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (CHN) vs Chen Cheng Kuan/Hsu Yin-Hui (TPE)

[3] Deechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran (THA) vs [6] Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui (CHN)

Yuta Watanabe/Maya Taguchi (JPN) vs Yang Po-Hsuan/Hu Ling Fang (TPE)

Kim Jae Hyeon/Jang Ja Jeong (KOR) vs [4] Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei (MAS)

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