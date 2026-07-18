Singapore concluded a 12-day training camp in Okinawa, Japan, with preparations continuing ahead of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

Held from 6 to 17 July, the training camp exposed the Lions to high-quality opposition and the physical and mental demands of tournament football, providing the squad with an opportunity to test themselves against three Japanese sides in quick succession.

Head Coach Gavin Lee believes the experience has provided the group with invaluable lessons ahead of the tournament.

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