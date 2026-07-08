Koji Gyotuko, the head coach of the Cambodian national team, finalised his squad for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 and immediately said that ‘the selected players are the best for Cambodia currently.’

This year’s ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 will start in just over two weeks, with Cambodia placed in Group A alongside defending champions Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste.

“For the list of players selected this time, including those who just got the chance to play for the first time, we believe they are suitable and best for Cambodia’s national team currently,” said Koji.

“In selecting the players for the ASEAN Hyundai Cup preparation this time, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all clubs who have shown understanding and cooperation in allowing the players to join the Cambodian national team.

“We will organize the training camp in Japan with all the selected players to be ready and show the best of Cambodia at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.”

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFC

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