LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – APRIL 21: James Rossiter of Great Britain driving the GEN4 Formula E car, Jake Dennis of Great Britain driving the GEN3 Formula E car, Nyck de Vries of the Netherlands driving the GEN2 Formula E car, and Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland driving the GEN1 Formula E car, line up on the grid during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

Across all four days of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Formula E and Teams will be activating across the UK’s most iconic weekend festival for motorsport fans.

In its first UK appearance, British driver Dan Ticktum will take to the Hill across the weekend in the GEN4 Championship car, giving fans a front row seat to the fastest-ever accelerating single-seater race car.

Jaguar TCS Racing (GEN4), Mahindra Racing (GEN3 Evo) and DS AUTOMOBILES (GEN2) will also run up the Goodwood Hill across the weekend as well as a GEN1 Championship car, showcasing the full history of Formula E’s 12 seasons so far.

Not to be missed this weekend, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship along with teams including Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing and DS AUTOMOBILES will showcase the progress of innovation in electric motorsport at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed on 9-12 July.

CUPRA KIRO driver, Dan Ticktum, is taking the wheel of the all-new Formula E GEN4 race car for its first public appearance in the UK alongside the complete evolution of its Championship cars.

A full line-up of GEN1, GEN2 and GEN3 cars are also being showcased, giving fans a close look at the series’ progression on the famous hillclimb celebrating more than a decade of innovation, competition and progress in electric motorsport since the series’ inception in 2012.

GEN4 x GOOGLE CLOUD INTEGRATION

In a demonstration of edge-computing potential, Dan Ticktum will pilot the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship GEN4 race car to test a revolutionary hybrid AI architecture built with Google Cloud.

Serving as a high-speed engineering proof of concept for extreme industrial environments, the system delivers instantaneous, split-second driver coaching.

By processing live telemetry, video, and audio feeds entirely on-device via a Google Pixel 10 Pro, the test marks a critical milestone in proving that next-generation consumer hardware can successfully manage data-heavy, mission-critical operations under the most demanding conditions.

Beyond the headline runs on the track, Formula E’s world-class manufacturers and teams including Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS AUTOMOBILES, are turning up in a significant way, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge Formula E programmes within their activities across the motorsport festival, demonstrating how the world’s leading car brands are leveraging elite electric motorsport as the ultimate driving force for future innovation.

JAGUAR TCS RACING TO SHOWCASE ITS GEN4 CHALLENGER

Current Teams’ Championship leader Jaguar TCS Racing will give fans the opportunity to see its GEN4 challenger in action on the Goodwood Hill on Thursday and Friday.

Wearing a distinctive test livery, the Jaguar GEN4 proto_TYPE will be showcased by a young driver due to be announced at 2pm UK time today (Tuesday 7 July).

The runs will be the only chance to see a team running the new generation of Formula E car publicly before pre-season testing in November in Madrid.

MAHINDRA RACING RETURNS TO THE GOODWOOD HILL IN THE GEN3 ERA WITH CHLOE CHAMBERS AND KUSH MAINI

Mahindra Racing will run its GEN3 Evo M12Electro across all four days, with Test and Development Driver Chloe Chambers taking the wheel on Thursday and Friday and Official Reserve Driver Kush Maini on Saturday and Sunday.

A founding team and the championship’s first manufacturer, now committed to the GEN4 era until 2030, Mahindra Racing brings twelve seasons of race data to the Hill – a logbook that runs right up to the present day.

DS AUTOMOBILES AND JEAN-ÉRIC VERGNE REUNITE FOR A NOD TO 2018/19 SEASON

Jean-Éric Vergne will reunite with the iconic French Formula E manufacturer on Friday, getting back behind the wheel of the DS E-Tense FE 19, the single-seater in which he secured the title during the 2018–2019 season, while DS Automobiles won the Teams’ Championship with Techeetah.

As the only two-time champion in Formula E history, the Frenchman dominated the early GEN2 era; fans will be able to nostalgically relive this exciting period of the sport. James Rossiter, GEN4 ambassador and Formula E sporting advisor, will drive the car in the days that follow.

VETERAN DRIVERS SAM BIRD AND LUCAS DI GRASSI TAKE US BACK TO THE BEGINNING

Highlighting the giant leaps made in development in the twelve years of Formula E, Lola Yamaha ABT driver and 2016/17 Champion Lucas di Grassi and Nissan Formula E Team Reserve and Development driver Sam Bird will be going back their Formula E roots piloting the inaugural Formula E racing car, the GEN1.

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