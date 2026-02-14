Kelab Golf Seri Selangor has signed on two new talents to join its growing stable of ambassadors, with 15-year-old Japanese prospect Daichi Hayashi and rising Malaysian professional Allycia Gan coming on board.

The two players join current Seri Selangor ambassadors Marcus Lim, Zia Izzuddeen, Syahiran Syakir, Malcolm Ting, Zulaikah Nasser, Afif Fathi, and Amir Nazrin.

Based in Malaysia since age 10, Daichi has established himself as one of the Asia-Pacific region’s most promising young amateurs with a string of fine performances over the last few years. Notably, he won the Saujana Amateur Championship in 2024 despite being one of the youngest players in the field, and triumphed at last year’s Selangor Junior Masters at Seri Selangor, which earned him a start in the PKNS Selangor Masters.

Daichi attends the Dwi Emas International School and trains with the PKNS Golf Academy at Seri Selangor.

“I played this golf course when I first came to Malaysia, and my family and I loved it. Since then, I’ve been practising here almost every day. Seri Selangor has always been like my home course, and the people here are really friendly and welcoming. The golf course is pretty challenging, and you never know what’s going to happen,” said Daichi, who turns 16 on March 5.

“It’s a pleasure and an honour to be part of the Seri Selangor team, and hopefully I can gain more experience and more victories,” he added.

Allycia turned professional in January 2025 following a standout amateur career, which included four seasons representing the University of North Alabama (UNA) on the competitive U.S. collegiate circuit, where she picked up three titles. Graduating with highest honours (Summa Cum Laude) in 2024, she was the UNA women’s golf team’s Most Valuable Player in 2024, and picked up numerous other accolades including the All-Conference Scholar Athlete Award in 2021.

In 2026, Allycia will split her time between playing China LPGA events and competing on the domestic Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour.

“I’m really grateful to be given this opportunity to be part of the Seri Selangor ambassador team. This is a really challenging golf course, even for the professionals. It’s not long but the layout is very narrow, and it makes us think how to place our shots. It’s a good practice ground,” noted Allycia.

“Last year was definitely challenging, as it was my first season as a professional. But I learnt a lot and I know what I need to improve on, so I’m really looking forward to this year. My short-term goal is to win a local event, and my ultimate goal is to make it to the LPGA Tour,” added the 23-year-old.

Crafted by Australian architect Ross Watson, the Seri Selangor course is widely regarded as one of the most challenging layouts in Malaysia with its tight fairways, strategic bunkering, and fast, tricky greens.

Since its establishment in 1998, the club has hosted numerous high-profile tournaments including the Asian Development Tour’s PKNS Selangor Masters (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026), the Asian Tour’s Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters (2008–2010, 2013, 2014), the World Cup of Golf Asian Qualifying Tournament (2006, 2009, 2011), and the 2006 Malaysian PGA Championship.

Like this: Like Loading...