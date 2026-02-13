Oracle Red Bull Racing announced a long-term global partnership with DAMAC Properties, the UAE and Middle East’s largest private real estate developer.



The partnership brings together two ambitious organisations at the pinnacle of global performance and luxury.As Formula One continues its rapid expansion across the Middle East, the 2026 season will see the Team race in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, offering DAMAC a powerful platform to connect with local and international audiences, strengthening long-term brand visibility.



DAMAC Properties branding will appear on the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 car’s halo and side pods, as well as the Team Principal and driver team kit, helmets and race suits.The agreement gives DAMAC access to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s extensive global footprint, while the Team aligns with a partner synonymous with scale, ambition, and the delivery of luxury developments worldwide.



Oracle Red Bull Racing joins DAMAC’s growing portfolio of global sport, luxury and entertainment partnerships.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Partnering with DAMAC Properties is an exciting moment for Oracle Red Bull Racing. Their ambition and commitment to excellence mirrors the values that drive our team. We believe that the partnership will open avenues for stronger global engagement and create meaningful impact for both organisations.”





Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, said: “Over the years, we’ve collaborated with global leaders across fashion, hospitality, and football, and today, we are proud to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful teams in Formula 1. Formula 1 represents precision, innovation, and elite performance at the highest level, values that resonate deeply with our brand DNA. I truly believe that no real estate developer in the UAE has built a partnership portfolio as diverse and globally impactful as DAMAC’s, and this collaboration is a powerful testament to that journey.”





Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of Operations, Finance, & Hospitality at DAMAC Properties, added: “Formula 1 has always been a passion of mine, and I deeply understand both the scale and global influence of this industry. At DAMAC, we are constantly seeking partnerships that are distinctive, powerful, and aligned with our ambition to be a trendsetter in the market. Oracle Red Bull Racing is a perfect fit for us, a team that challenges limits, embraces innovation, and consistently performs at the highest level. This partnership reflects our mindset as a business and our vision for the future.”





