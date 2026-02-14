The FA of Indonesia Football (PSSI) have extended their collaboration with the Japan FA (JFA) through a referee exchange programme as part of efforts to improve refereeing quality.

Last year, the JFA had invited two PSSI referees to officiate matches at the Sanix Cup in Japan.

As a reciprocal measure, the PSSI have now invited JFA delegates to officiate in Indonesian football competitions.

The three-man JFA delegation visited Indonesia from January 25 to February 5, 2026, where one referee and one assistant referee were assigned to officiate Nusantara League matches, including key matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The JFA delegation in attendance included Miyajima Kazushiro, Deputy Chairman of the JFA Referee Committee, who is also a Referee Assessor; Kobayashi Takuya, a referee; and Tomomasa Toshiki, who is an assistant referee.

The programme is part of the ongoing efforts of the PSSI and JFA to strengthen technical cooperation, particularly in the field of refereeing, and to create opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and experience between the federations.

