Sharing is Caring … a special programme was organised at Sunway Hotel this week to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day with a group of speakers on board to speak about the importance of the role of women.

Among the speakers were Puan Sri Dr. Susah Cheah, the Founder, and President of One Caring Heart Malaysia; Datuk Naim Mohamad, Chairman of MYBRAND; Dato’ Professor Dr. Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Sunway Education Group and Greeja De Silva, Mindset Coach and Motivator.

The event also raised RM10,000 for the flood victims in Segamat, Johor.

