ROUVY, the leading indoor cycling platform, has launched its La Vuelta Virtual campaign, offering cyclists the opportunity to experience the routes of the iconic Grand Tour from the comfort of their own home.

With the La Vuelta Virtual Challenge, ROUVY is also giving five lucky riders the chance to make their dream come true with an expenses-paid VIP trip to the final in Madrid. Partnering with La Vuelta and ZYCLE, the event is designed to cater to riders of all levels, allowing them to challenge themselves and test their skills on the same routes as the professionals.

As well as showcasing previous routes, this year’s new La Vuelta routes will be rolled out in the summer for indoor cyclists to enjoy, filmed on ROUVY’s new OmniMode feature. Several ROUVY ambassadors will be taking part in the virtual event including Spanish cyclists José Hermida and José María López.

Petr Samek, CEO ROUVY, comments on the campaign: We’re delighted to be partnering with La Vuelta again this year for La Vuelta Virtual. La Vuelta has earned its reputation as one of the most exciting and challenging Grand Tours and ROUVY is thrilled to be able to let indoor cyclists around the world get a taste of that experience.

The La Vuelta Virtual event is centred around the theme of “Ride Your Dream” and the centrepiece of the campaign is the La Vuelta Virtual Challenge running from 27 March – 23 April 2023, with ROUVY giving five lucky riders the chance to make their dream come true with an expenses-paid VIP trip to the final in Madrid.

There are 3 stages to the Challenge: entrants must complete 4 La Vuelta routes on ROUVY and the 60 fastest entrants will be invited to race in the private virtual Madrid Qualifier Race. The 5 winners of this race will ride their dream for real with an exclusive experience as guests of ROUVY.

They will fly to Madrid from 16-18 September, where they will compete on ROUVY for the first prize of the coveted winner’s jersey of La Vuelta Virtual Grande Finale. The next day, they’ll physically ride part of the final stage of La Vuelta prior to the peloton, then watch the final from the VIP area and meet their cycling heroes.

Other prizes can be won by all entrants who compete the Challenge including a ZYCLE Smart ZDrive and sets of ROUVY Santini jerseys & bibs.

ROUVY is the leading indoor cycling platform that combines sport and technology to provide an immersive, interactive experience for cyclists of all levels.

With over 10,000 real-world routes, filmed on video around the world and enhanced with AR, riders can explore the world or train on famous routes for upcoming events from their home. This is why the platform has become a top choice for both world-class pros and casual hobby riders. – www.lavuelta.es

