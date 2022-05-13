2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix will see Shell Recharge showcase the scale of fast charging technology and increase uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) at the Berlin races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Shell Recharge aims to operate over 500,000 charge points by 2025 and 2.5 million by 2030

Partnership aligns to ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s purpose of accelerating the development and availability of EVs and EV charging infrastructure to decarbonise urban areas and transport systems

Shell Recharge today announces its title sponsorship of the 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix. The double-header of races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take place in the German capital this weekend on 14 and 15 May.

The race sponsorship supports Shell Recharge’s ambition to be a leader In EV charging, operating over 500,000 charge points by 2025 and 2,500,00 charge points by 2030, and is aligned to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s core purpose of accelerating the awareness and uptake of EVs to help decarbonise transport and urban areas.

“We share Formula E’s desire to deliver technological innovations from the racetrack to the road, so all electric vehicle drivers can benefit from them,” István Kapitány, Global Executive Vice President Shell Mobility said. “Similar to Formula E, Shell Recharge has seen a huge surge in popularity across multiple markets, with the installation of a new charging point on average every 20 minutes, with plans to accelerate this roll out in the future.”

Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, said: “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship offers a unique platform for global enterprises like Shell Recharge to showcase the positive progress being made in e-mobility solutions.

“The expansion of Shell Recharge’s fast-charging infrastructure around the world is good news for consumers who are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

“The 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix will be viewed in more than 150 countries around the world and engage fans in the conversation on social media, increasing awareness of e-mobility solutions and encouraging positive changes in behavour.”

Today’s announcement builds upon Shell’s experience within motorsport and close collaboration with teams and manufactures, including two current Formula E teams –Nissan e.dams and Mahindra Racing – to help develop the most sustainable and innovative charging points that can be taken straight from the track and adopted by consumers.

Eleven teams and 22 drivers will race at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in the 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix.

