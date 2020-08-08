Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong held his first official training yesterday with the Indonesia senior national team and also the Under-19 squad at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

A total of 29 senior players and 46 players U19 players attended the training – following the clearance of the swab test that was conducted when the players checked in on 23 July 2020.

The Indonesia national side is being prepared for the remaining matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers while the U19 will be taking part in the AFC U19 Championship 2020 in Uzbekistan.

