Football Federation Australia (FFA) have confirmed Jane Fernandez as their Head of Women’s World Cup 2023 Office with immediate effect.

FFA CEO James Johnson said, “As General Manager of the FWWC Bid Jane did an exceptional job in managing a technically superb bid that helped to secure co-hosting rights to the tournament and we are delighted she has agreed to continue with FFA and join our senior management team.

“Jane is a highly-skilled and experienced major sporting events professional and we look forward to seeing her play a vital role in bringing our vision for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to life, just as she did previously in her role as Tournament Director of the AFC Asian Cup Australia 2015.

“FFA have set a bold vision for football in Australia. In our recently published XI Principles for the Future of Australian Football (XI Principles) we outline our commitment to gender equality in football and the need to create more opportunities for women in senior administrative roles in our game.

“Jane’s appointment, following our successful announcement as co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, is an early step of many we will be taking in pursuit of our objective. We are pleased to begin realising this as an important legacy of hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“Jane is an excellent ambassador for our game and we hope that her example will inspire women and girls across football in Australia and beyond,” Johnson added.

