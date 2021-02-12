Kevin Siggy (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) wins at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport, location of his competition-clinching victory in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, from Frederik Rasmussen (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT) in second.
Battle for final podium spot ends in tears for Bono Huis and Graham Carroll as both miscalculate their energy use and drop down to the back of the pack on the final lap, leaving Petar Brljak (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) to take his first podium of the competition.
Current points leader Erhan Jajovski (ROKiT Venturi Racing) crosses the finish line in fourth, after recovering from a disappointing qualifying result in tenth.
Fast facts
– Third time’s a charm; Kevin Siggy took advantage of Erhan Jajovski’s surprising fall from pace, taking pole position and those crucial extra three points. 
– First turn melee; Although the race leaders managed to hold position during the first lap, chaos further behind saw Lorenz Hoerzing (ROKiT Venturi Racing), Timea Bencsik (Envision Virgin Racing) and Marius Golombeck (TAG Heuer Porsche) – among others – trip over each other as the field concertinaed into the first corner.
– From one extreme to another; Rather than leaving Attack Mode for the closing laps of the race as seen previously in Formula E: Accelerate, Siggy took both his Attack Modes during the first half of the race, allowing him to manage the gap to his rivals.
Formula E: Accelerate

– Esports competition showcases 24 rising stars competing over six events and being mentored by Formula E teams and drivers.

– Formula E racing translated into the virtual world as digital racers learn to master energy management and Attack Mode deployment for the first time.

– Prizes include a share of a minimum €100,000 prize pool with the winner receiving the opportunity to drive a Formula E Gen2 car.

BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – KEVIN SIGGY

“I’ve been waiting for this win for the first two rounds and finally managed to make it happen – it’s an amazing feeling! I was calm throughout the race and it helped me a lot. I was a bit nervous in the first couple of laps but when I saw Huis was two seconds behind me, I went for it and made sure I’d only lose one position on this track using the Attack Mode. It was also crucial to overtake Rasmussen in T1 which I did and at that point I only had to control the energy.”

DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT – FREDERIK RASMUSSEN

“In this race P2 was all I could do. I tried to overtake but having to save energy made everything more difficult. I didn’t use Attack Mode wisely and wasted time in the activation zone. Plenty of learnings to take onto the next round.”

BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – PETAR BRLJAK

“The start of the race was a bit messy and I didn’t optimise the first Attack Mode so well, hoping everyone behind me would battle and waste more energy. Last week BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Team Principal, Roger Griffiths, said we would get a double podium and we did it!”

RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Kevin Siggy
 
26:05.654s
(28)
2
Frederik Rasmussen
+1.354s
(18)
3
Petar Brljak
+9.037s
(15)
4
Erhan Jajovski
+11.342s
(12)
5
Martin Stefanko
+12.100s
(10)
6
Risto Kappet
+15.264s
(8)
7
Manuel Biancolilla
+15.941s
(6)
8
Nikodem Wisniewski
+19.801s
(4)
9
Kuba Brzezinski
+19.943s
(2)
10
Olli Pahkala
+22.395s
(2)
11
Lucas Mueller
+23.476s
12
Lorenz Hoerzing
+24.601s
13
Marc Gassner
+25.694s
14
Jarno Opmeer
+31.081s
15
Timea Bencsik
+33.263s
16
Bono Huis
+33.686s
17
Michi Hoyer
+34.556s
18
Marius Golombeck
+37.722s
19
Jiayu Zhang
+41.695s
20
Graham Carroll
+ 1 Lap
21
Peyo Peev
+ 1 Lap
22
Jaroslaw Honzik
+ 1 Lap
23
Jan Von der Heyde
+ 2 Laps
24
Arthur Lehouck
+ 12 Laps
FORMULA E: ACCELERATE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Erhan Jajovski
 
ROKiT Venturi Racing
68
Kevin Siggy
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
59
Frederik Rasmussen
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
39
Manuel Biancolilla
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
24
Petar Brljak
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
21
Marius Golombeck
TAG Heuer Porsche
20
Risto Kappet
NIO 333
20
Martin Stefanko
Jaguar Racing
14
Bono Huis
Mercedes-Benz EQ
12
Graham Carroll
Envision Virgin Racing
12
Jarno Opmeer
Mercedes-Benz EQ
8
Marc Gassner
Nissan e.dams
6
Nikodem Wisniewski
DS TECHEETAH
5
Olli Pahkala
Mahindra Racing
4
Kuba Brzezinski
Jaguar Racing
2
Jan Von der Heyde
Nissan e.dams
1
Arthur Lehouck
DS TECHEETAH
0
Jaroslaw Honzik
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Jiayu Zhang
NIO 333
0
Kelvin Van der Linde
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Lorenz Hoerzing
ROKiT Venturi Racing
0
Lucas Mueller
Mahindra Racing
0
Michi Hoyer
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Peyo Peev
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
0
Timea Bencsik
Envision Virgin Racing
0
FORMULA E: ACCELERATE
TEAM STANDINGS
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
 
80
ROKiT Venturi Racing
 
68
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
 
39
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
 
24
Mercedes-Benz EQ
 
20
NIO 333
 
20
TAG Heuer Porsche
 
20
Jaguar Racing
 
16
Envision Virgin Racing
 
12
Nissan e.dams
 
7
DS TECHEETAH
 
5
Mahindra Racing
 
4
