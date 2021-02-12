BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – KEVIN SIGGY

“I’ve been waiting for this win for the first two rounds and finally managed to make it happen – it’s an amazing feeling! I was calm throughout the race and it helped me a lot. I was a bit nervous in the first couple of laps but when I saw Huis was two seconds behind me, I went for it and made sure I’d only lose one position on this track using the Attack Mode. It was also crucial to overtake Rasmussen in T1 which I did and at that point I only had to control the energy.”

DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT – FREDERIK RASMUSSEN

“In this race P2 was all I could do. I tried to overtake but having to save energy made everything more difficult. I didn’t use Attack Mode wisely and wasted time in the activation zone. Plenty of learnings to take onto the next round.”

BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – PETAR BRLJAK

“The start of the race was a bit messy and I didn’t optimise the first Attack Mode so well, hoping everyone behind me would battle and waste more energy. Last week BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Team Principal, Roger Griffiths, said we would get a double podium and we did it!”

RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Kevin Siggy 26:05.654s (28) 2 Frederik Rasmussen +1.354s (18) 3 Petar Brljak +9.037s (15) 4 Erhan Jajovski +11.342s (12) 5 Martin Stefanko +12.100s (10) 6 Risto Kappet +15.264s (8) 7 Manuel Biancolilla +15.941s (6) 8 Nikodem Wisniewski +19.801s (4) 9 Kuba Brzezinski +19.943s (2) 10 Olli Pahkala +22.395s (2) 11 Lucas Mueller +23.476s 12 Lorenz Hoerzing +24.601s 13 Marc Gassner +25.694s 14 Jarno Opmeer +31.081s 15 Timea Bencsik +33.263s 16 Bono Huis +33.686s 17 Michi Hoyer +34.556s 18 Marius Golombeck +37.722s 19 Jiayu Zhang +41.695s 20 Graham Carroll + 1 Lap 21 Peyo Peev + 1 Lap 22 Jaroslaw Honzik + 1 Lap 23 Jan Von der Heyde + 2 Laps 24 Arthur Lehouck + 12 Laps

FORMULA E: ACCELERATE DRIVER STANDINGS Erhan Jajovski ROKiT Venturi Racing 68 Kevin Siggy BMW i Andretti Motorsport 59 Frederik Rasmussen DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 39 Manuel Biancolilla Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 24 Petar Brljak BMW i Andretti Motorsport 21 Marius Golombeck TAG Heuer Porsche 20 Risto Kappet NIO 333 20 Martin Stefanko Jaguar Racing 14 Bono Huis Mercedes-Benz EQ 12 Graham Carroll Envision Virgin Racing 12 Jarno Opmeer Mercedes-Benz EQ 8 Marc Gassner Nissan e.dams 6 Nikodem Wisniewski DS TECHEETAH 5 Olli Pahkala Mahindra Racing 4 Kuba Brzezinski Jaguar Racing 2 Jan Von der Heyde Nissan e.dams 1 Arthur Lehouck DS TECHEETAH 0 Jaroslaw Honzik TAG Heuer Porsche 0 Jiayu Zhang NIO 333 0 Kelvin Van der Linde Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 0 Lorenz Hoerzing ROKiT Venturi Racing 0 Lucas Mueller Mahindra Racing 0 Michi Hoyer Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 0 Peyo Peev DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 0 Timea Bencsik Envision Virgin Racing 0