Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirms that a total of six shuttlers have tested positive for COVID-19.

All the shuttlers, who are asymptomatic, are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Ministry of Health (KKM) and Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and National Sports Council (MSN) protocol on quarantine.

Upon consultation with the KKM, MSN and the National Sports Institute (ISN), a total of 91 athletes, coaches and officials stationed at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara were immediately tested. The tests have came back negative.

The ABM has since undergone a detailed and thorough sanitization process on Friday.

A quarantine-based training is set to be re-introduced at the national badminton centre of excellence while school activities will be conducted online over the next few days.

The health, safety and well-being of everyone in ABM remains our utmost priority.

Everyone at the Association wishes the six athletes a speedy recovery.

