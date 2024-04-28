Formula E 2023-2024: Monaco ePrix

Mitch Evans clinches victory at the 2024 Monaco E-Prix, breaking a streak of four previous misses where he led but didn’t secure a win in the Principality.



Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing teammate Nick Cassidy achieved a stunning one-two finish, perfectly executing the team’s strategy and recording the team’s second such triumph in Formula E history.



The historic GP layout witnessed 197 overtakes and a number of dramatic incidents during the sixth Monaco E-Prix.



Over 20,000 fans gathered against the glamorous backdrop of Monte Carlo, with the event attended by the Royal family of Monaco and boxing superstar Anthony Joshua.

Mitch Evans claimed victory in the 2024 Monaco E-Prix, breaking his streak of four prior misses where he led but didn’t win. Leading his Jaguar TCS Racing teammate Nick Cassidy, Evans executed the team’s strategy flawlessly, securing a dominant one-two finish for the British team. Their tactics, including strategic use of ATTACK MODE boosts, propelled Evans to his first Monaco win and Jaguar TCS Racing’s second one-two finish in Formula E.

Leading the charge alongside teammate Nick Cassidy, the Jaguar TCS Racing duo showcased strategic superiority as they surged to the front on Lap 11, overtaking their competitors, including Stoffel Vandoorne of DS Penske who had initially led the pack.

Evans’ adept use of ATTACK MODE allowed them to maintain a comfortable lead and navigate challenges such as an early Virtual Safety Car period caused by Edo Mortara’s incident at Swimming Pool.

As the race progressed, Evans relinquished the lead to Cassidy on Lap 14 while ensuring they maintained their position at the front of the pack. Evans reclaimed the lead on Lap 17, securing a well-deserved victory for both himself and Jaguar TCS Racing. DS Penske’s podium with Vandoorne marks the Belgian’s first podium since his Formula E championship win – a significant feat for the team in front of a home crowd.

With this victory, Evans bumps himself up to fifth in the drivers’ standing and solidifies his position as a championship frontrunner for Season 10, while Jaguar TCS Racing maintains its impressive lead in the Teams’ running.

Behind the top three, Vandoorne’s teammate Jean-Éric Vergne was close behind in fourth. Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche finished fifth, while Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team crossed the line sixth. Seventh place went to Antonio Felix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche, followed by Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz of Nissan Formula E Team. Captain of consistency, Maximilian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing, took ninth place securing more points for the Monaco-based outfit, while Norman Nato of Andretti Formula E rounded out the top ten.

As the season progresses, the stage is set for further excitement and fierce battles on the track, with the next rounds scheduled to take place in Berlin for the next double-header on May 11 and 12.

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“It feels mega, and a lot of relief to finally get that first win here. It feels like it should have come a few years earlier, but finally got it done today. Extra special as it’s my first win of the season as well here. Hopefully this is a turning point for me and I can start to consistently get big points. I’ve been chipping away at it but nothing too crazy so it’s come at a crucial time. It just feels amazing, and a massive team effort with Nick today to get a Jaguar 1-2 here in Monaco.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“It’s an unreal feeling, it’s been an epic day. Last year, we were 1-2 as well so it’s pretty cool actually that it’s the other way around, I’m really happy for him. We can be really proud of our effort today and it’s a great result for Jaguar TCS Racing.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, No. 2, DS Penske, said:

“It’s been a good day, but on the other hand, I’m also a little bit disappointed not to win because I think it was there to get today. I think in general it was a good day, we qualified well, we didn’t make any big mistakes, but you know, we lost the race as soon as both Jaguars were in the front and they started to play their games. We knew that was going to be the case, but I think the first part of the race we managed really well, to take the lead and to take control of the race is what I wanted to do, so that part was great. Ultimately with the second ATTACK MODE we lost to both Jaguars and then that was basically race done.”

A STAR-STUDDED AFFAIR: ANTHONY JOSHUA TEASES NEXT FIGHT AMIDST GLITTERING PRE-RACE EXTRAVAGANZA

Away from the on-track action, British boxing champion Anthony Joshua also stole the show, engaging with drivers, and dropping hints about his upcoming fight. Amidst the buzz of the pre-race media activities, Joshua revealed the date for his next match at Wembley Stadium in London. Sharing insights from his illustrious career, Joshua drew parallels between boxing and motorsport, emphasizing the importance of teamwork for success. As the crowd eagerly awaited news of his next opponent, Joshua tantalized with names like Hrgović, Dubois, and Wilder, hinting at a potential showdown with Tyson Fury.

PRINCE ALBERT II AND PRINCESS CHARLENE HONOR RACE WINNERS ON THE PODIUM

With royalty in attendance, including Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, the event culminated in the presentation of trophies to the podium-sitters, marking yet another thrilling chapter in Monaco’s motorsport history.

The next race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the 2024 Berlin E-Prix double-header on Saturday and Sunday 11-12th May, with more information available here.

Like this: Like Loading...