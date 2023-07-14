Six teams have confirmed their participation in the Continental Futsal Championship 2023 slated for 7-13 August 2023.

The six teams are host Thailand, Czech Republic, Solomon Islands, Mozambique, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

The tournament will be held at the Bangkok Arena.

For Thailand, the tournament is being used to hone the team for the qualifying round of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

The Thais have been placed in Group A of the qualifiers against Turkmenistan, Hong Kong and China on 7-11 October 2023.

