Few players in ASEAN have carried as fearsome a reputation in front of goal as Indonesia’s Bambang Pamungkas, the striker who concluded the 2002 ASEAN Championship – now known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ – as the tournament’s leading scorer.

However, despite his remarkable goalscoring skills, the forward fell agonisingly short of guiding Indonesia to a maiden regional title, suffering the heartbreak of losing in the final in 2000, 2002 and 2010 as the Merah Putih missed out on the top step of the podium.

Bambang made his breakthrough as a teenager playing for Persija Jakarta FC, having earlier spent time in the Netherlands honing the skills that made him stand out from his peers in Indonesia.

Even with his stature, Bambang was known for his heading ability and razor-sharp reflexes in the penalty area, and by the age of 19, he was playing for the national team.

He featured in the Indonesia side for the 2000 ASEAN Championship, as well as for the team that competed at the AFC Asian Cup finals the same year, but it was at regional level in 2002 that the forward truly excelled.

Indonesia had been scarred by their runners-up finish in the previous edition of the ASEAN Championship when Ivan Kolev’s team suffered a 4-1 defeat in the final to great rivals Thailand.

With Peter Withe, who had led the Thais to the title two years earlier, now at the helm, the Indonesians were determined to make amends and, after an opening draw with Myanmar, a Bambang hat-trick steered his side to a 4-2 win over Cambodia.

Following a 2-2 draw with Vietnam, Bambang was on target again, this time netting four times in a 13-1 demolition of the Philippines as Indonesia finished second in the group behind the Vietnamese.

Bambang was on target once more in the semi-finals, scoring the only goal as Indonesia handed bitter rivals Malaysia a 1-0 defeat to ensure a re-run of the 2000 final against Thailand.

“Playing and scoring goals for a country that we love is always going to be the most prideful thing to do,” Bambang said on his website. “But those records are meaningless without a trophy that could be enjoyed by all Indonesian people.”

Bambang was unable to deliver that silverware, despite his best efforts.

Indonesia and Thailand shared a 2-2 draw in the final and, after extra-time failed to separate the teams, the match went to a penalty shoot-out. Bambang converted his spot-kick but Thailand eventually prevailed, retaining the trophy with a 4-2 win.

Bambang was able to console himself with the title of leading scorer after hitting the net eight times in six matches, but it was scant reward for a player who set high standards for himself.

After missing the 2004 edition, Bambang returned for the 2007 tournament but was unable to score as Indonesia exited in the group stage. He rediscovered his scoring touch at the 2008 ASEAN Championship, netting twice in the group phase, although Indonesia’s campaign again ended in disappointment with a semi-final exit.

Bambang scored twice from the penalty spot as Indonesia defeated Thailand in the final round of group matches at the 2010 ASEAN Championship to eliminate the War Elephants and book a spot in the last four, as the elusive title looked finally to be at hand.

However, a 4-2 aggregate loss to K. Rajagopal’s Malaysia shattered those dreams again and left Bambang and Indonesia empty-handed.

After one last, unsuccessful attempt in 2012, Bambang hung up his famous No. 20 jersey without leading Indonesia to the regional title the nation’s football fans craved. Despite that disappointment, he remains an icon of Indonesian and ASEAN football following 86 caps for his country, the third highest total in the nation’s history.

Launched in 1996, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, regarded as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, will be held from July 24 to August 26 as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. The opening ceremony which will be held in Cambodia ahead of the first Group A match between Cambodia-Singapore, will be headlined by regional sensations Her Highness Princess Norodok Jenna and Sambath Sok.

Stay up to date on the upcoming ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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