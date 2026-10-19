As the curtain comes down on the 2026 WorldWCR championship at Jerez, the final race win of the season goes to an unrelenting Ramos, ahead of a fierce Neila and a strategic Jones.

Race 2 Highlights:

Fresh from her Race 1 victory, Paola Ramos (Klint Racing) was keen to carry that momentum into today’s Race 2. Another lightning start saw her seize the holeshot and gradually build a gap out front, but championship runner-up Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) remained hot on her heels. Skilfully deflecting a last lap attack from her rival, Ramos powered to the line to take the chequered flag by just over a tenth of a second.

The holder of the WorldWCR lap record at Jerez (1’50.998), Ramos’ results this weekend also mean she is the winner of the 2026 Pirelli Best Lap Award.

After narrowly missing out on the Race 1 win, a tenacious Neila went all out in this final race of the season. Sticking close to Ramos before attempting to pass her rival on the very last lap, she ultimately had to settle for second but nevertheless rounds out her 2026 campaign in spirited style.

Having qualified fourth for Race 2, Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) put together her strongest race of the season. Saving her best for last, a strategic and well-timed move on newly crowned champion Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) on the very last lap assured Jones of her second podium of the 2026 season.

With the championship title already in hand and nothing left to prove, Herrera nevertheless fought hard from start to finish, battling all three of the frontrunners and only narrowly missing out on the podium. On her way to the WorldWCR crown, Herrera has won six of the season’s twelve races and amassed a total of eleven podiums.

Klint Racing’s Roberta Ponziani followed up her Race 1 podium with a strong top five finish in Race 2. With the points scored during this season finale, the Italian secures fourth in the general standings.

Third on the Race 2 grid, Spanish rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) ran as high as third in this action-packed race. After battling Ponziani for fifth in the final stages, the rookie crossed the line a solid sixth.

P7 in this final race of the season, Thai rookie Muklada Sarapuech (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by EEST NJT Racing) finishes fifth overall in her debut WorldWCR season.

Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) and Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) completed the top ten in this nail-biting season finale.

After an unfortunate Turn 1 collision with Hadden Racing’s Sara Sanchez on the very first lap, Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) was transported to the medical centre. She has been diagnosed with a fracture to her right big toe, as well as contusions to her left hand.

Championship Standings:

Two-time WorldWCR title winner Herrera has banked 250 points on her way to championship glory

Runner-up Neila rounds out the 2026 season with 222 points

Ramos completes the championship podium, third with a total of 167 points

With a tally of 145, Ponziani finishes fourth overall

Tying in fifth place, Jones and Sarapuech have both banked 115 points

Key Points:

Tissot Superpole: Paola Ramos – 1’50.911

Race 1 winner: Paola Ramos

Race 2 winner: Paola Ramos

Race fastest lap: Paola Ramos – 1’50.998 (lap 9)

P1 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing

“The perfect weekend for me: pole and two race wins, and I did it despite a long lap penalty in Race 1! I’m really happy to end the year in this way. I didn’t feel under pressure in the race to be honest. I tried to build a gap but realized Bea was sticking close. I just stayed focused on what I had to do and closed the door a couple of times on the last lap to take the win. I’m also really happy to finish third in the championship. We had a little bad luck this year, so to confirm third overall despite four DNFs is amazing. I’m so pleased.”

P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“Another great race. There was a bit of a battle early on and then Paola and me built a small gap. I stayed close, stayed calm, and tried to make a move through the last corner, but she wasn’t having it. To finish this last race of the season on the podium is a great result anyway. In terms of my season, I’d say I’ve been consistent, professional and calm, and I’m happy to finish the year as championship runner-up. The goal is to continue on again next season; let’s see.”

P3 | Chloe Jones | Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha

“It felt amazing to get another podium today. My podium at Misano was a little ‘gifted’ so to really earn the podium today is a great way to finish the year. On the last lap, I knew Maria was going to go to the inside as she did the same thing yesterday, so I knew I had to try and cut her off, and I was able to make it stick. I’m just a bit gutted that it took me until now, the final round, to find the confidence and setting to be able to really push. It was something of an all-or-nothing weekend for me, as I have nothing confirmed for next year yet, so I really wanted a strong final round here at Jerez.”

Race 2 Results

1. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team)

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.130s

3. Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) +0.903s

4. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +1.162s

5. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +6.901s

6. Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) +6.929s

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