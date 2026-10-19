The Indonesia Women’s League (IWL) officially kicked off yesterday with Persija taking on FC Bekasi City at the Madya Stadium.

FA of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir welcomed the return of women’s football competitions in the country, where he is optimistic that the quality of the women’s game in the country will improve, enabling players to compete effectively on the international stage.

“The opening ceremony went very well; we are providing the best possible platform—there is no difference between men and women. It was an opening that inspires great optimism. Hopefully, the matches will proceed successfully,” said Erick.

To ensure the league’s sustainability, PSSI has implemented a five-year contractual commitment for all participating clubs, subject to periodic evaluations.

“This step was taken to allow the participating clubs to establish a strong home base,” he added.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PSSI

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