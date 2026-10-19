Three-time winner Selangor will face Pahang Rangers in the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2026 final.

Selangor, winner in 2010/11, 2018 and 2022, will be looking to add to their fourth crown after disposing of Terengganu 12-3 on aggregate.

After taking the first-leg semifinals 6-2 in Kuantan, Selangor continued their confident run with a 6-1 thumping in Shah Alam

Mohd Khairul was the first on the scoresheet with a sixth-minute finish as Syahir Iqbal then added a second a minute later.

Selangor would finish the first half 4-0 in front with goals from Evandro Borges (12th minute) and Edgar Baldassot (17th).

Farhan Khairul gave Selangor their fifth goal of the game (24th minute), before Alif Mat Amin nailed one for Terengganu in the 25th minute.

However, Aidil Afiqzam made sure of the comfortable win for Selangor with a 33rd minute effort.

With the win, Selangor will take on Pahang Rangers in the first-leg finals in Kuantan on 24 October 2026, with the return tie a week later in Shah Alam.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #MPFL

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