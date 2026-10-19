Isack Hadjar poses for a portrait during a brand shoot for Red Bull Racing in Austin, Texas, USA, on June 8, 2025. // Will Cornelius / Red Bull Content Pool

From a Ford Raptor-inspired special edition Team kit, race suit, helmet and garage takeover to fan experiences across the city, Oracle Red Bull Racing is bringing its biggest United States Grand Prix programme yet to Austin.

The Team is choosin’ Texas for a full Ford Raptor-inspired takeover

Oracle Red Bull Racing will make a statement in Austin with a special Ford Raptor-inspired identity spanning the entire race weekend. Extending from fan apparel and the Team garage to bespoke race suits, boots and helmets, the design celebrates the spirit of Ford’s ultimate off-road performance vehicle.

Created exclusively for Austin by Team Kit Partner Castore, the special edition Team kit will be worn by Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar and the wider Team, alongside custom race suits for the occasion.

Max’s one-off helmet evolves his signature lion design with influences from the American West, topped with a cowboy hat graphic. Completing the transformation, the Team garage will be reimagined with dedicated Ford Raptor branding.

With Ford Raptor as the pinnacle of off-road performance, we’re bringing the ultimate off-road experience to Formula One culture in Texas, inspired by the spirit of the American Southwest and the heritage of US motorsport.

The collection, helmet, suits and garage design blend Ford Raptor’s off-road attitude with Oracle Red Bull Racing’s visual identity. Drawing on retro Americana influences and historic American racing and automotive culture, the design introduces a distinctive new Team look for Austin.

Fans will be able to purchase replica items from the collection, created by Team Kit partner Castore, including the ORBR x Ford Raptor Work Shirt and Motor Jacket alongside New Era Caps, via Red Bull Shop.

‘Pull Up’ to an exclusive Western-style launch celebration

To mark the launch of the collaboration, on Wednesday 21 October, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Ford Racing will host ‘The Pull Up’, a one-night celebration of motorsport, truck culture and Texas hospitality in Austin during race week.

The event will bring together Raptors and custom Ford builds, an Oracle Red Bull Racing show car, live music, a smokehouse BBQ and exclusive Team experiences.

Designed to capture Austin’s unique automotive spirit, ‘The Pull Up’ will give fans an opportunity to experience the Raptor Kit collection up close ahead of its debut at Circuit of The Americas.

As part of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Best Seats in the House, fans will have opportunities to attend the event, plus the hero prize of the United States Grand Prix experience, including access to Ford Racing hospitality at the circuit.

Red Bull Austin Race Nights bring fans closer to the action

Away from the circuit, Red Bull Austin Race Nights will turn Big Texas, a premier sports bar in the heart of East Austin’s nightlife area, into a race-week hub for fans from Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 October.

Featuring Oracle Red Bull Racing driver appearances, live entertainment and immersive experiences, the activation will bring fans closer to the Team than ever before.

Fans will be able to test their speed in the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge, compete on AT&T Racing Simulators, explore a replica Formula One garage and hear directly from drivers and Red Bull athletes through interviews and Q&A sessions on the Indeed Stage.

Paul Gandolfi, Chief Commercial Officer at Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Austin is always a weekend where we have a lot of fun. This year, we’re going bigger than ever, both at the circuit and across the city. From our Ford Raptor-inspired Team kit and garage transformation to fan experiences and driver appearances throughout race week, we’re creating several opportunities for fans to connect with Oracle Red Bull Racing. The US continues to be incredibly important to us, and Austin gives us the perfect opportunity to bring together racing, culture, our partners and our fans in a way that feels uniquely Red Bull.”

Will Ford, General Manager, Ford Racing, said: “The Ford Racing Raptor take over, in partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with our US fans at our home F1 race. From day one, Raptor created a new class of off-road adrenaline, giving customers the performance and capability of a Baja truck that they can park in their own driveways. We love how the ORBR team has embraced the spirit of Raptor, from the race suits to the pit garages, and we look forward to seeing Max and Isack taking the track in Austin.”

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