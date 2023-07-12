Football Australia has confirmed a second fixture for the Subway Socceroos during the October FIFA Men’s International Window, with Graham Arnold’s side set to take on New Zealand in London on Tuesday, 17 October.

This international friendly will follow the Subway Socceroos’ clash against world ranked #4 England at Wembley on Friday, 13 October.

The latest match between the trans-Tasman rivals follows the two-game Centenary celebration in 2022, marking 100 years since Australia’s men’s national football team – now known as the Socceroos – played their ever first ‘A’ international match, which was against New Zealand in Dunedin.

