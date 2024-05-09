Three ASEAN teams – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia and Timor Leste – will be involved in the playoffs for the AFC Asian Cup 2027™ Qualifiers Final Round following the official draw yesterday.

Playing at home first, Brunei DS will take on Macau while Timor-Leste will entertain Mongolia.

Cambodia will be away to Sri Lanka first.

The first leg will be held on 5 & 6 September 2024 while the return leg will be on 10 September 2024.

The three winning teams will then join Bhutan, Maldives and Laos, who punched their tickets to the Qualifiers Final Round as the three best-ranked losing teams from the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 1, alongside 18 teams (all third and fourth-placed teams from across nine groups) from Round 2.

The Qualifiers Final Round will be contested over six match days, starting March 25, 2025 and culminating on March 31 2026, in a home-and-away format between six groups of four teams each.

The winners of each group (six teams) will advance to the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ Finals, joining the 18 (top two teams from across nine groups) that qualified from the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2.

PLAYOFFS AFC ASIAN CUP 2027™ QUALIFIERS FINAL ROUND

Brunei Darussalam v Macau

Timor-Leste v Mongolia

Sri Lanka v Cambodia

