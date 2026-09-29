Brazil have defeated the CommBank Socceroos 4-2 in front of a record 52,423 crowd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Goals for Alessandro Circati and Connor Metcalfe gave Australia the lead in the first half but the quality of Brazil showed as the game wore on, their superstars finding a way to overcome the deficit and secure the win.

Head Coach Tony Popovic named an unchanged starting eleven from the one that drew 1-1 with the same opposition on Friday. Harry Souttar wore the captain’s armband once again while his centre-back partner Lucas Herrington started in his hometown of Brisbane.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/brazil-defeat-spirited-commbank-socceroos-4-2-front-record-brisbane-crowd

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