Southwire, Official Wire and Cable Provider of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, extends its collaboration with the all-electric series to become title sponsor of the first race in Portland

The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix will mark the United States debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built

Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry, will be the title sponsor of the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, 24 June.

The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix will mark the United States debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – and the last of four new race locations in Season 9’s 16-race calendar following debuts in Hyderabad, Cape Town and São Paulo.

Southwire was recently named as the Official Wire and Cable Provider for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the first sport in the world to be certified net zero carbon since its inception.

As a part of Southwire’s ongoing collaboration with Formula E the company is committed to developing innovative systems and solutions that are closely aligned to Formula E’s purpose of accelerating change towards an electric and more sustainable future.

Richard Oglesby, Senior Vice President of OEM and Industrial, Southwire, said:

“Formula E represents innovation and sustainability, which are principles mirrored at Southwire. Our collaboration is an amazing opportunity for future advancements in e-Mobility. We’re very proud and excited to be the title sponsor of the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix and to support this evolution to electrification.”

Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are excited that Southwire is strengthening its relationship with the series to become title sponsor of a new race in the key US market. Our partnership is based on positive shared beliefs and values and we are looking forward to exploring new ways to collaborate in an exciting future.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic motor racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities, providing an elite motorsport platform for some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers such as Jaguar, McLaren, Nissan, Porsche and Maserati to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The city of Portland is famous for its sporting heritage and love of motorsport, with Indycar races held at its International Raceway as far back as 1984. Other major sporting leagues such as the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association, the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League are also all based in the city, alongside the global sportswear brand Nike.

