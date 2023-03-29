Singapore women’s national team head coach Karim Bencherifa ‘has faith’ that his chargers ‘will be able to put up a credible showing at the qualifiers’ that will take place next week.

Bencherifa named a final squad of 22 players for the upcoming Women’s Olympic Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers in Thailand, with the team set to travel to Chonburi tomorrow.

Singapore will open their campaign in Group D campaign against host Thailand on 1 April 2023 before facing Mongolia on 4 April 2023.

Both matches will take place at the Chonburi Stadium.

“Thailand and Mongolia are strong opponents, and the girls will need more time to get used to my demands and my playing style. That being said, anything can happen in football, and I will prepare the girls as much as we can, and I have faith that they will be able to put up a credible showing at the qualifiers,” said Bencherifa.

“The Lionesses have a busy schedule this month and this qualifier will be a good way to prepare for our upcoming tournaments like the SEA Games.”

#AFF

#FAS

