Following the Ministry of Health’s advisory regarding ticketed sports events in light of the COVID-19 situation, the FA of Singapore (FAS) have taken the decision for the current Singapore Premier League (SPL) fixtures to proceed as scheduled, but to be played behind closed doors till further notice.

Precautionary measures and protocols established earlier in February will remain in place for all players, officials and the match-day workforce involved in the matches.

While the decision for matches to be played behind closed doors was not made lightly, the well-being of the football family and wider public is our top priority.

Fans can continue to follow the matches via various platforms. These are MyCujoo (https://mycujoo.tv/en/competition/aia-singapore-premier-league/season/2020) and on SingTel Mio Sports Channels 111 to 113 and StarHub Hub Sports Channels 201, 202 and 204.

Fans are advised to follow the official AIA Singapore Premier League Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SingaporePremierLeague) and the official SPL website (http://spl.sg/) for latest updates.