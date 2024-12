The stage is set for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup™ Thailand 2025 following the draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The 16 teams were divided into four groups with the tournament to be played at the Jomtien Beach in Pattaya from March 20 to 30, 2025.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_beach_soccer_asian_cup.html/news/teams-learn-thailand-2025-challengers

