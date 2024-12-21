Singapore joined defending champions Thailand in booking their berth in the semi-finals of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric CupTM 2024 on Friday as Tsutomo Ogura’s side claimed second place in Group A of the competition with a 0-0 draw against fierce rivals Malaysia.

The Lions picked up the point required to advance in the intimidating atmosphere of Bukit Jalil Stadium, moving onto seven points from four games to finish ahead of the Malaysians in the battle for the runners-up spot behind Thailand.

“We knew the game was going to be hard and it became even harder as each minute went by,” said Singapore defender Safuwan Baharudin at the conclusion of a tense 90 minutes.

“At the end of the day we got the job done. It’s always hard to come to Bukit Jalil. We all did our best and we tried to do what we could do but we’re through.”

Thailand had already booked their place in the last four with consecutive wins over Timor Leste, Singapore and Malaysia and a 3-2 victory against Cambodia in Bangkok confirmed Masatada Ishii’s side as Group A winners with a perfect record.

The title holders, winners of the trophy on a record seven occasions, had to come back from going behind to a Andres Nieto goal in the 32nd minute to take the three points, however, with Akarapong Pumwiset levelling the scores for the hosts only a minute later.

Akarapong struck again in the 78th minute when he scampered into the penalty area to slot past Reth Ly Heng and Chalermsak Aukkee put the result beyond doubt with six minutes remaining when he volleyed home from a corner.

Substitute Abdel Kader Coulibaly smashed home a consolation for the Cambodians deep into injury time.

Both nations will learn their semi-final opponents on Saturday when the final round of matches in Group B will be played.

Vietnam top the standings with seven points and Kim Sang-sik’s team face a Myanmar side that is three points behind going into the remaining match day. Second-placed Indonesia, meanwhile, will take on the Philippines with the two sides also still able to advance.

