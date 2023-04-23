Stallion Laguna FC returned to winning ways after a 3-0 win over Mendiola FC 1991 in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways fixture at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

It was Stallion’s first win since October last year when they defeated Maharlika Manila, 4-0, at the Biñan Football Stadium.

The Laguna side paraded their new players in the win with the returning Abraham Placito producing a man-of-the-match performance at the back alongside the returning Patrick Deyto, who earned a clean sheet after missing Stallion’s last three matches due to suspension.

