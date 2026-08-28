The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship returns to the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours for the Acerbis French Round from 4-6 September.

As the 2026 season enters its decisive stages, Nicolo Bulega arrives in France with more milestones within reach, including his first mathematical opportunity to secure the WorldSBK Riders’ Championship.

Recent Form and Momentum

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) heads into the season’s final four rounds with 491 points. The Italian is currently on a streak of 37 consecutive podium finishes, the longest active streak in WorldSBK.

Teammate Iker Lecuona occupies second place with 358 points. The Spaniard claimed his maiden WorldSBK victory at the previous round in Donington Park and has recently renewed his contract with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) completes the current championship top three with 211 points. He holds a 29-point advantage over Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team), who has 182 points.

Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) completes the top five on 177 points, five behind his brother.

Historical Performance

Nicolo Bulega has already claimed two WorldSBK wins at Magny-Cours, both coming in 2024. Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) is the only other rider on the current grid to have won at the French venue, also with two victories.

Last year, Toprak Razgatlioglu won all three races at Magny-Cours, while Nicolo Bulega and Alex Lowes both claimed three podium finishes.

Private Test

Honda HRC, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and ELF Marc VDS Racing Team took part in a private test at Magny-Cours ahead of the final stages of the season. Honda HRC and ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team also tested at Estoril.

Medical Updates

Having both been declared unfit during the UK Round, Tarran Mackenzie (MGM Optical Express Racing) and Alberto Surra (Motocorsa Racing) will need to pass a medical check before being cleared to race in France.

At Stake This Weekend

Bulega arrives at Magny-Cours with his first mathematical opportunity to secure the 2026 WorldSBK Riders’ Championship. Holding a 133-point advantage over teammate Iker Lecuona, he would be crowned in Race 2 if he outscores the Spaniard by 53 points across the three races at Magny-Cours.

With 23 wins already this season, Bulega is on course for the second-most successful winning campaign in WorldSBK history. The Italian is now chasing the all-time record of 27 victories, set by Alvaro Bautista in 2023.

Bulega is also one weekend away from equalling Toprak Razgatlioglu’s all-time record of 11 three-race clean sweeps, having won Race 1, the Tissot Superpole Race and Race 2 at 10 previous events.

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