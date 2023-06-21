The current Scherer Sport PHX organization emerged from Phoenix Racing, the team that celebrated Audi’s second victory at Spa in 2012. Audi Sport Team Saintéloc claimed the brand’s fourth and most recent triumph in this race with the R8 LMS in 2017.

The UNO Racing team from China, as well as the Belgian Audi Sport Team Comtoyou and CSA Racing from France, will make their debut at the endurance race in the Ardennes with the GT3 car. The experienced teams Tresor Attempto Racing, Saintéloc Racing as well as Scherer Sport PHX and Boutsen VDS will field the remaining Audi R8 LMS cars.

“In the biggest GT3 field of the year, Audi will be competing with seven other illustrious automobile brands,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl. “The race has a worldwide significance and attracts drivers and teams from numerous nations. We’re pleased to welcome an all-Chinese driver team in an Audi at Spa for the first time as well.”

After the record number of twelve Audi R8 LMS cars last year, 13 sports cars with the four rings will be entered at Spa for the first time this year.

The company is targeting its fifth overall victory at Spa this year since 2011

brand and its customers will field a total of 13 Audi R8 LMS cars on July 1 and 2.

Audi Sport customer racing has never been represented by such a large number of race cars at the Spa 24 Hours: 99 years after the debut of the Belgian racing classic, the