Racing astride a stock standard Honda CBR1000RR is no hassle for Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi. At Round 1 of the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) underway this weekend, the 26-year-old even clocked a new MSBK 1000 lap record during the first day of free practice with 2’07.317s.

“I am riding a stock standard bike, direct from the factory. The only major difference is, of course, the suspension system. Creating a new laptime came as a complete surprise to me too!” Zaqhwan joked.

Nevertheless, Zaqhwan revealed that he will not be taking part in Race 1 on Saturday.

“Honda had made prior arrangement to film a launch video with me. Since there was no way to change the studio time, I have no choice but to absent myself from the grid tomorrow. I’ll be back for Race 2 and Race 3 on Sunday. But having missed the all-important qualifying session, this means that I will start both races from the back of the grid,” Zaqhwan explained.

Elsewhere, MSBK 1000 rookie Kasma Daniel Kasmayuddin gave good account for himself in his maiden ride astride the Yamaha YZF-R1M. Kasma ended the day half a second adrift of Zaqhwan’s pace, second quickest in class with 2’07.742s.

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman clocked third fastest with 2’08.134s. The 2019 FIM Asian Superbike champion was having trouble getting back into the grove and crashed out in the closing minutes of the second free practice.

In the MSBK 600 category, Ibrahim Norrodin is still the man to beat at the Sepang International Circuit. The SIC Racing rider topped both free practice sessions and ended the day with 2’10.258s. After a year off the bike, Ibrahim is only about half a second off his own 600cc lap record.

Finally, a year away from the Honda CBR250RR has done nothing to dampen Izam’s natural feel for his 250cc race bike. The Boon Siew Honda Racing Team rider was quickest to get in form, completing the first day of free practice at the top of the combined timesheets with 2’28.590s.

Round 1 of the 2021 Malaysia Superbike Championship is open to spectators this round. Entrance to the grandstand is free, but limited to only adults above 18 years old who have completed their vaccination.

MSBK 1000 COMBINED FREE PRACTICE RESULTS

1. Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi (Honda, Boon Siew Honda Racing Team), 2’07.317s

2. Kasma Daniel Kasmayuddin (Yamaha, Yamaha Racing Team ASEAN), 2’07.742s

3. Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (BMW, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 2’08.134s

MSBK 600 COMBINED FREE PRACTICE RESULTS

1. Ibrahim Norrodin (Yamaha, SIC Racing), 2’10.258s

2. Azroy Hakeem Anuar (Honda, Boon Siew Honda Racing Team), 2’11.266s

3. Mohd Helmi Azman (Honda, Boon Siew Honda Racing Team), 2’11.397s

MSBK 250 COMBINED FREE PRACTICE RESULTS

1. Mohd Izam Ikmal (Honda, Boon Siew Honda Racing Team), 2’28.590s

2. Mohd Danial Syahmi A Shahril (Kawasaki, SIC Racing), 2’29.007s

3. Mohd Shafiq Rasol (Yamaha, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 2’30.850s

