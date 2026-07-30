The 2027 Series will once again visit Dubai, Cape Town, Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York before culminating in the HSBC SVNS World Championship across Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

The announcement follows a landmark 2026 competition which saw New Zealand’s women and South Africa’s men claim the HSBC SVNS Series titles in New York, before Australia’s women and South Africa’s men were crowned HSBC SVNS World Champions, capping another memorable season of world-class rugby sevens.

Record-breaking 2025/26 Series

The 2026 season attracted more than 530,000 fans across the Series, a 21 per cent increase from 2025, while Hong Kong set a new single-day attendance record of 41,457 fans on the way to a total crowd of 113,395 at Kai Tak Sports Park.

HSBC SVNS also surpassed one billion social media impressions for the second consecutive season, with digital engagement increasing by 60 per cent year-on-year and player followings growing by more than 13 per cent as the sport continued to reach new audiences around the world.

HSBC SVNS continues to demonstrate its importance in developing international talent, with around 50 players who previously competed on the Series now representing their nations across the Nations Championship and World Rugby Nations Cup, underlining the strength of rugby sevens’ high-performance pathway.

HSBC SVNS Series 2026/27

28-29 November Dubai The Sevens Stadium 5-6 December Cape Town Cape Town Stadium 30-31 January, 2027 Singapore The Kallang 6-7 February Perth HBF Park 6-7 March Vancouver BC Place 13-14 March New York Sports Illustrated Stadium

HSBC SVNS World Championship 2027

9-11 April Hong Kong Kai Tak Sports Park 21-23 May Valladolid Estadio José Zorrilla 28-30 May Bordeaux Stade Atlantique

World Rugby Sevens World Series General Manager, Sam Pinder said: “The success of the past season, including record-breaking attendance in Hong Kong and continued growth across our digital and social platforms, demonstrates the increasing visibility and strength of rugby sevens around the world.

“We are delighted to confirm the return of all our host destinations for the 2027 HSBC SVNS Series and World Championship events, building on the strong foundations established. With the race to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games beginning, the 2027 season will carry added significance as the world’s best teams compete for the opportunity to reach the pinnacle tournament.

“We look forward to working with our hosts, partners and unions to build on the momentum of last season and deliver another outstanding HSBC SVNS Series for players, fans and the global rugby community.”

HSBC Global Head of Brand Partnerships, Andrea de Vincentiis commented “HSBC has supported rugby sevens for more than two decades, and the Series continues to play an important role in growing the game and reaching new audiences. Its ability to connect teams, fans and host cities around the world is one of its real strengths. With the 2026/27 calendar now confirmed, we’re excited to be there to continue supporting that progress.”

Competing teams for 2027 will be:



Men’s – South Africa, New Zealand, Spain, Australia, Argentina, Fiji, France and USA.

Women’s – Australia, New Zealand, Canada, USA, France, Japan, Fiji and Spain.

The return of all host destinations provides continuity for players, fans and partners as teams begin the next chapter of the Olympic cycle, with the HSBC SVNS Series playing a critical role on the road to qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Like this: Like Loading...