The last time Malaysian interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe visited the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, he walked away feeling like a winner.

Malaysia fought to a thrilling 2-2 draw against seven-times champions Thailand in the second leg, semi-final of the 2018 ASEAN Championship, now known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, when Tan was previously the head coach.

While the match ended in a tie, the result propelled Malaysia into the final on the away-goal rule, only to lose 3-2 to Vietnam on aggregate in the title showdown as Tan came close to delivering a second ASEAN crown to the nation.

“I am very happy to be back here,” said the 58-year-old bespectacled Tan, a former international himself ahead of the crucial Group B match against the War Elephants on Saturday night.

“Eight years have passed since 2018, and many things are now different. However, the atmosphere and my feelings remain the same. My motivation and passion for the team have not changed.

“Hopefully, we can achieve another positive result at Rajamangala Stadium. I cannot deny our players are not yet in their best physical condition. We have not been fully prepared physically because of the demanding schedule.”

Malaysia defeated Myanmar and Laos 2-1 and 4-0 respectively in their opening two matches to put themselves in a strong position to advance into the semi-finals after being knocked out of the group phase in 2024.

Captain Paulo Josué has been inspirational with three goals in the campaign so far while the enterprising Mohamadou Sumareh, winger Pavithran Gunalan, who was the Hyundai Player of the Match against Laos, and the arrival of newcomer Wan Kuzain have bolstered the Malaysian side.

A knee injury to the experienced Endrick comes as a blow but Tan is optimistic his players will continue to fight for the flag.

“We have great respect for Thailand. They are one of the strongest teams in Southeast Asia and have many experienced and technically gifted players. However, we have also come here determined to achieve a positive result,” he said.

“The players’ understanding, chemistry, relationships and combinations are becoming better with every match. Thailand may have an advantage because they have played one game fewer and should be fresher. Nevertheless, I always tell my players not to fear any opponent.”

Following a 5-0 win over Laos in Vientiane a week ago, Thailand head coach Anthony Hudson is counting on the home fans to fill the Rajamangala Stadium as they seek to maintain the upperhand against Malaysia following nine wins from the 17 encounters in the tournament’s 30-year history.

“This is a special venue, and our supporters will be there, so everyone is looking forward to the match. I can assure you that the fans give the players an extra one per cent of energy, provide belief and really drive the team forward. The supporters are extremely important,” said the Englishman.

“We want to continue progressing in the way we play, while also continuing to build the players’ fitness levels. We are very excited to play at home. When Thailand face Malaysia in a stadium such as this, we expect Malaysia to perform at their best. They are a good team, they are well coached and they have started the tournament strongly.” – aseanutdfc.com

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