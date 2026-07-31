Defending champions Vietnam were frustrated by poor finishing and a solid defensive rearguard by visitors Singapore as Kim Sang-sik’s side were held to a 0-0 draw in Hanoi’s Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

The home side dominated, particularly in the opening 45 minutes, but were unable to find a way past Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud despite hitting the crossbar twice and the result keeps Gavin Lee’s side in pole position in the standings.

Singapore move onto seven points from their first three matches in Group A, one point ahead of Indonesia with Vietnam in third on four points. Both Indonesia and Vietnam, who play each other on Monday in Bogor, have played twice.

Vietnam were in rampant form throughout the first half but were unable to turn their superiority into goals.

Nguyễn Đình Bắc put an early effort into the side-netting while Trương Tiến Anh threatened on the counterattack in the 18th minute, hitting a strike from 20 yards that was palmed to safety by Izwan Mahbud despite taking a deflection on its way toward goal.

Đình Bắc then skied his volley high over the bar and Nguyễn Xuân Son shot across the face of goal while Nguyễn Thành Chung went closer still, heading Nguyễn Hoàng Đức’s centre across the face of goal.

Hoàng Đức crashed his attempt from distance into the bar as Singapore barely clung on in an opening 35 minutes monopolised by Kim’s increasingly assertive hosts. Đỗ Hoàng Hên’s shot was deflected wide and Thành Chung flashed a header across goal.

Hoàng Hên then pulled his shot wide following Xuân Son’s lay off as Vietnam continued to have the upper hand after the interval although Song Ui-young was inches away from scoring against the run of play for the Singaporeans with a strike that was narrowly wide.

Indeed, the visitors should have gone ahead with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Kyoga Nakamura floated his free kick into the penalty area to set up Jacob Mahler for an attempt on goal. And while his shot was parried by goalkeeper Patrik Lê Giang, the rebound fell at the feet of Ilhan Fandi, whose centre was headed over the bar by Shawal Anuar.

Nguyễn Tài Lộc then crashed his shot from 20 yards against the crossbar as Vietnam reacted to that scare although Shawal almost netted with a little over five minutes remaining, his deflected effort forcing a reflex save from Lê Giang as the points were shared.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Haris Harun (#14), Singapore

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