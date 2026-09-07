Kris Meeke during the FIA European Rally Championship in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, UK on September 06, 2026. // @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Suninen becomes first Finnish European champion since Esapekka Lappi in 2014

Teemu Suninen clinched the 2026 FIA European Rally Championship title* with one event remaining after finishing runner-up to Kris Meeke at JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion on Sunday afternoon.

Overnight leader Meeke cemented what was his first victory on an ERC event as a registered ERC driver by setting the pace on two of Sunday’s deciding four stages aboard the Michelin-equipped Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 he shared with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan.

But all eyes were focused on runner-up Suninen.

The Finn completed the rally 38.6sec down on Meeke but it was enough for the Racing Factory driver to become the first Finn since Esapekka Lappi in 2014 to claim the coveted European championship crown.

He achieved the feat alongside co-driver Antti Haapala in a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 run on Pirelli tyres.

After celebrating ERC title gold by winning the rally-deciding Power Stage, Suninen said: “Amazing. On Wednesday I couldn’t believe we could be on this pace, I was quite sick but in the end we managed to do a good job and we learned a lot. Generally, it’s been a good season for us, and we’ve been doing a great job on Tarmac.”

Earlier in the weekend Suninen had led the rally but after overshooting a junction on Saturday morning, the Finn backed off chasing Meeke’s time, instead focusing on the bigger picture.

There was another heart-in-the-mouth-moment on Sunday morning with another overshoot, but such was his speed through the stage prior to the scare, it would not cost him a position.

It left Meeke celebrating not only his own European maiden win, but the first Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 ERC victory on Tarmac.

“What a weekend, honestly,” said Meeke, a five-time FIA World Rally Championship winner.

“Thanks to everyone who got me here, what an incredible job. It’s so enjoyable when the package is right.

“To feel like that and get that flow again with the Michelin tyres on the car. I feel at home again. I enjoy to drive, as everyone knows. When the package is right, I can drive.”

Ville Vatanen secured the FIA ERC3 Championship as Timo Schulz claimed a win double in FIA ERC4 and FIA Junior to set up a final-round title decider on Rally Six Cities North of Portugal next month with ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team stablemate Tom Heindrichs, who crashed out on Sunday morning’s second stage.

Behind outgoing ERC champion Miko Marczyk, Max McRae claimed an ERC career-best fourth with Meirion Evans finishing as the top Welsh driver in fifth.

Lancia-powered Andrea Mabellini, Suninen’s closest title rival, took sixth with Erik Cais in seventh, one place ahead of his Team MRF Tyres team-mate Simone Tempestini. ERC3 aces Vatanen and Coleman finished ninth and 10th overall respectively.

Rally Six Cities North of Portugal, a gravel event based in the town of Fafe close to Porto, hosts the ERC season finale from 23 – 25 October.

Final Standings

1. K Meeke / N O’Sullivan AND Toyota Yaris GR Rally2 1h 29m 45.3s

2. T Suninen / A Haapala FIN Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +38.6s

3. M Marczyk / S Gospodarczyk POL Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +1m 03.4s

4. M McRae / C Fair GBR Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +1m 43.8s

5. M Evans / D Furniss GBR Toyota Yaris GR Rally2 +1m 51.2s

6. A Mabellini / V Lenzi ITA Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale +2m 20.1s

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