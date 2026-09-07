CORDOBA, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 06: Stage winner Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike – Green Points Jersey leads the breakaway during the La Vuelta – 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 15 a 110.2km stage from Palma del Rio to Cordoba / #UCIWT / Stage shortened due to extreme temperature weather alert / on September 06, 2026 in Cordoba, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) —> NO FRONTCOVER OR BACKCOVER USE WITHOUT PRIOR CONTRIBUTOR CONSENT // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull athlete takes his second victory in three days with a powerful sprint in Córdoba

Wout van Aert claimed his second stage victory in three days at La Vuelta a España, sprinting to victory from a five-rider breakaway in Córdoba.

The win is Van Aert’s fifth career Vuelta stage victory and his 16th individual Grand Tour stage win, while he retains the green jersey.

Here is all you need to know:

Stage 15 was shortened to 110.2km from Palma del Río to Córdoba due to extreme heat in Andalucía, with temperatures forecast to exceed 40°C. Despite the reduced distance, the stage was raced aggressively from the start.

Van Aert was part of the decisive five-rider move that eventually escaped the peloton. Team Visma | Lease a Bike controlled the front group through the final kilometres, protecting Van Aert’s sprinting chance.

With the breakaway heading into Córdoba, Thibau Nys launched an early sprint in the finale. Van Aert followed the move before powering clear of his Belgian compatriot to take the victory.

Alessandro Romele finished second, with Nys taking third, as Van Aert secured his second stage win of the 2026 Vuelta just two days after his victory in Loja.

The victory is Van Aert’s fifth career Vuelta stage win and his 16th individual Grand Tour stage victory overall, adding to his ten Tour de France wins and one at the Giro d’Italia.

The result also strengthens Van Aert’s hold on the green points jersey, continuing an exceptional second week for the Red Bull athlete.

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