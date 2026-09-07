Three teams from the AFF have qualified for the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027™, which China will host from 24 March to 10 April 2027.

After the qualifying rounds concluded last night, the three AFF teams that have made the cut to next year’s event are Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Indonesia won Group H in the qualifiers that were held in Vientiane, Laos, after they stayed unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

They had held Malaysia to a scoreless draw before recording wins over host Laos and Australia.

Thailand emerged as one of the best runners-up in the qualifiers, where in Group J, they overcame the United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan before conceding to Iraq.

Malaysia will also make the trip to China after coming in as the runners-up in Group H.

THE 16 TEAMS FOR AFC U20 ASIAN CUP 2027™

China

South Korea

Uzbekistan

North Korea

Tajikistan

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Japan

Indonesia

Lebanon

Oman

Iran

Jordan

Thailand

India

Malaysia

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #AFC #FAT #FAM

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