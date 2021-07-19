Sydney FC have completed the signing of experienced centre-half James Donachie for the A-League 2021/22 season.

The two-time A-League Championship winner signs a one-year deal and will join the Sky Blues for pre-season training in early August.

The 28-year old has played in three Grand Finals and has over 130 A-League matches and 20 AFC Champions League games under his belt.

Donachie also has experience playing in the Korean top flight with Jeonnam Dragons, as well as a season spent in the Indian Super League with FC Goa.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/sydney-fc-complete-signing-defender-james-donachie

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...